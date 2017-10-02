Lawmakers expected to vote to override governor's veto on budget

Despite being a long shot, lawmakers are expected to return to the state capitol and vote to override Gov. Dannel Malloy’s veto.

The governor vetoed the Republican-backed budget that passed, saying cuts are too deep for higher education and raises legal concerns on how the state funds pensions.

Both sides have been waging public campaigns.

The governor and legislative leaders are still trying to hammer out a bi-partisan agreement.

In the meantime, the GOP is pushing harder for an override, saying the GOP budget is better for cities and towns.

"We are here today to stand up today to Governor Malloy’s veto,” said Republican State Senator Len Suzio.

"The budget that's been put forward and passed by the Senate and the General Assembly is a sound budget that will protect homeowners and property taxpayers in my town,” said Republican Middlefield Town Selectman Ed Bailey.

The GOP budget makes deep cuts to the University of Connecticut and the UConn Health Center, and asks for more concessions from state unions.

Right after signing the veto, Malloy said the GOP budget would hurt the state.

On Monday, he said he doesn't believe an override will happen.

"We will continue talks, I am hopeful we can produce a budget by the 15th,” Malloy said.

Most Democrats agree with the governor that the GOP budget would be drastic.

On Monday, Hartford’s delegation defended the veto, saying the Democrats have a real plan to help the city avoid bankruptcy -- $43 million as opposed to the GOP plan of only $7 million. Both budgets call for an oversight board.

"The narrative our Republican colleagues have put forth is one that ‘hey just because you all have not put forth a budget --- ours is better.’ I think now is the time for each of us on both sides of the aisle, all four caucuses, to negotiate,” said Democratic State Rep. Brandon McGee.

As it stands right now, lawmakers are expected to vote on an override. That's a big task. Democrats will need to pick up 24 votes in the House, and three in the Senate for that to happen.

