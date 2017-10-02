Man accused in Hamden trail assault case

Police in Hamden have made an arrest in an assault on the Farmington Canal Trail over the summer.

It happened in August where a Hamden resident was meeting his ex-girlfriend when her current boyfriend attacked him.

The attacker has been identified at 27-year-old Myles Oros.

Oros struck the victim in the head, then choked him before running away.

The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

One month later Oros turned himself in to Hamden police and was charged with assault in the second-degree.

He is scheduled to appear in court next week.

