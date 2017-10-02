PD: Man robbed 2 teen girls, ordered them to drive to Hartford

Police are looking for a man accused of robbing two teenage girls at a gas station, and ordering them to drive to a Hartford neighborhood.

North Haven police said it happened on Sept. 29 just before midnight where two 19-year-old females were gassing up their car at a gas station on Washington Avenue.

A man reportedly went up to the females, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

Police said the girls gave the suspect their money, but then the man ordered the girls into the car and told them to drive on I-91 north.

He sat in the back seat until he told the driver to stop and then he got in the driver’s seat and drove to Hartford.

That’s when the girls called Hartford police.

The suspect is described as a black man with a shaved head and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing dark pants and a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-239-5321.

