Blumenthal, Murphy join senators, advocates in demanding immediate gun control action

A deadly shooting that left nearly 60 people dead on the Las Vegas Strip reignited the gun control debate.

On Tuesday afternoon, Connecticut Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, along with Sens. Bob Casey, Amy Klobuchar and other advocates, demanded that Congress take immediate action to close loopholes in the background check system.

They are also calling for expanding the same system to reduce gun violence.

Republican-backed bills to loosen gun rules are now in limbo as supporters of gun control have been quick to push for new laws.

Connecticut has some of the strictest gun laws in the country.

Still, Murphy and Blumenthal are saying more needs to be done to stop mass shootings from happening.

On Sunday night, Stephen Paddock, 64, perched himself on the 32nd floor of a high-rise casino hotel and opened fire down below at a country music festival. Police said he killed 59 people and hurt more than 500 more. An amatuer video from concert-goers showed people screaming and running for their lives.

The gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas had two "bump-stocks" that could have converted semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic ones, officials said.

Before the mass shooting, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives had been moving forward with legislation to ease regulations on gun silencers and allow those with concealed-carry permits to take their weapons to other states.

Now, no votes on either bill are scheduled and Democrats are calling for tougher restrictions.

Blumenthal and Murphy both expressed sorrow about what unfolded in Vegas; however, they said thoughts and prayers can only go so far.

"We can all agree that Las Vegas was struck by evil, call it pure evil," Blumenthal said. "We know what it looks like in Connecticut because we've seen it firsthand in Newtown. We have lived through the heartbreaking unspeakable violence of that day just a few years ago when evil visited Newtown and caused the death of 26 beautiful human beings, including 20 children."

Blumenthal said it's not about Republicans, Democrats or politics.

"It is not even about policy," he said. "It is about public safely, simply."

Mr. President, if this senseless, cruel killing was “pure evil” then please lead to stop it - and 90 more deaths every day. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) October 2, 2017

These are weapons intentionally designed to kill as many people as efficiently as possible. Why is anyone shocked this keeps happening? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2017

Murphy also wrote an op-ed piece in the Washington Post. To read the full article, click here.

After visiting Hurricane Maria-stricken Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump said he will be heading to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with families of the victims. He'll also be meeting with first responders.

Monday, Trump ordered flags to be flown at half staff in memory of the fallen.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said Connecticut has done so as well until Friday.

