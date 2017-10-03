Man accused of showing up to coworkers home, stabbing a man

Juan Santiago faces home invasion charges in Stratford, according to police. (Stratford police)

Police in Stratford said a man showed up at a coworker's home, climbed through a bedroom window and stabbed a man after a confrontation.

Juan Santiago, 22, of Bridgeport, faces carrying a dangerous weapon, first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and home invasion charges.

Police said he arrived uninvited to the home on Hollister Street in Stratford on Monday.

They said they don't know the real reason he was there.

After entering through the bedroom, police said Santiago was confronted by a female homeowner and her boyfriend.

Santiago, who was armed with a knife, cut and stabbed the boyfriend, according to police.

Officers also said the suspect hit the female.

He then fled the area on a bicycle.

Santiago was arrested on Stratford Avenue in Bridgeport. The knife he used was found along Hollister Street.

The boyfriend was treated at Bridgeport Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to his torso and hand.

Santiago was held on a $500,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Bridgeport court on Oct. 9.

