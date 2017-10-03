A moose is loose in Norfolk

A wandering moose was spotted walking down the streets of Norfolk on Tuesday.

According to the Norfolk Fire Department, firefighter Tyler Marchi took a picture of it coming down Shepard Road.

It waltzed right by the Norfolk Firehouse.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection recently put out a warning to drivers about moose and deer in the roadways.

DEEP said September through October is breeding season for the animals.

