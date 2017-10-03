Substitute teacher found to have alcohol on school grounds, arrested for refusing to leave

Kelly Bolling is accused of refusing to leave a Wallingford school after being told not to come back. (Wallingford police)

A substitute teacher in Wallingford was arrested for refusing to leave a school after school officials fired him for his work performance.

Police said they found 24-year-old Kelly Bolling of Norwalk pacing around the vestibule of the Pond Hill Elementary School on Sept. 28.

A school administrator explained to officers that Bolling had been told on the previous day by another school in town that he was not allowed to come back.

The administrator said there reports of Bolling watching movies with earbuds during class at the other school. At Pond Hill on Sept. 28, the principal said Bolling was seen texting on his phone instead of engaging with students.

At the end of the school day, the principal listened to Bolling's side of the story. She said she noticed that he was mumbling and slurring his words.

That's when Bolling was informed that he wouldn't be working at Wallingford schools again and was asked to leave.

However, police said he refused.

When police arrived, they described him as being agitated with bloodshot eyes. He also appeared like he was going to throw his backpack at a school administrator and an officer.

They said he refused to listen to officers' commands.

When officers finally subdued him, they said they found two 100 proof Captain Morgan nips in the pack, one of which only a slight amount of alcohol left.

Bolling was charged with criminal trespass, second-degree breach of peace, interfering/resisting arrest and second-degree threatening.

He was released on a $1,500 bond and issued a court date of Oct. 12 in Meriden.

