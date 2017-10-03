CT vets honored in Wartime Service Medal Ceremony

Veterans were honored at the Connecticut Wartime Service Medal Ceremony on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

Nearly 50 shoreline veterans were honored on Tuesday morning as part of the Connecticut Wartime Service Medal Ceremony.

The ceremony took place at the American Legion Post 79 in Madison. Veterans, who served as far back as World War II, were awarded this medal in front of family and friends.

"It feels wonderful that we're being recognized, we have been over the years by a lot of people,” Thomas Jordan said.

Jordan joined the Navy one day after Pearl Harbor. He was just a few weeks shy of his 70th birthday.

"I survived that and then I was in the Korean War,” Jordan said.

In between World War II and the Korean War, Jordan said he came home, got married, and started a family. When he left for his 15-month-long tour, his wife was pregnant, he didn't get to hold his little girl until she was four months old.

"I grew a beard and a seven-inch waxed mustache,” Jordan said. “My wife said, please shave the beard off! You're going to scare your new baby!"

State Sen. Ted Kennedy, State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda (R-101), and Department of Veterans' Affairs Commissioner Sean Connolly were on hand to help honor these brave service members.

"Thank you to the veterans who have preserved the freedoms of our country and allow us to live the lives we do,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy and Connolly presented the medals to the veterans.

"I'm just happy to be here and happy to be home with the gang here,” veteran Gunnar Johnson said.

For Linda Remington, her mother Lucille, and her sister Janice, it was an emotional day. They received this award on behalf of their husband and father, who passed seven years ago.

"He was very, very proud to serve to in the Navy and be a veteran,” Remington said. “And we're very proud to be here."

Remington said it felt like her dad was right there with her.

"It's really awesome thing that they do because they deserve it,” Remington said.

