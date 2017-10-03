West Hartford wants 'nuisance' bar to pay police detail tab

A bar in West Hartford that recently lost its entertainment license due to repeated violations may have to pay the town more than $76,000 for the police assigned to watch the business.

Monday, the town and West Hartford police chief Tracey Gove filed a lawsuit in Superior Court looking for reimbursement from the Los Imperios Restaurant & Lounge.

Overnight incidents such as shootings, fights and noise complaints have plagued the businesses for more than a year.

Over the summer, the police department said it revoked the business's entertainment license.

It was still allowed to serve alcohol and food.

Police said the warnings began back in January when a DJ was playing music after hours.

In May, several fights broke out within a two week period. Police said they were never reported to them, which is a violation.

This past August, a man was viciously attacked on the dance floor, according to investigators.

Neighbors began circulating a petition last month to revoke the business's liquor license.

"In addition to permitting and being a public nuisance, Los Imperios has breached the terms of its entertainment license, which amounts to a breach of contract, and obtained its entertainment license by fraud," the lawsuit said.

An officer detail has been assigned to the bar from Thursday night through Saturday night.

The suit claims the bar owes $76,252 for that.

Los Imperios has refused to pick up the tab, according to the town.

