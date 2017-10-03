CT nurse helps hospital staff after Las Vegas shooting

Channel 3 did a FaceTime interview with a CT nurse who has been vacationing in Las Vegas (WFSB)

A local nurse, who is vacationing in Las Vegas, rushed to one of the hospitals inundated with patients because she wanted to help.

Hundreds of people answered the call including Ellington resident Gail Quinn, who talked exclusively to Eyewitness News.

Quinn and her husband, Gary, arrived in Las Vegas on Saturday. It was quick getaway for their third anniversary.

“I had looked back on photos that I had taken, and I didn't see anything,” Quinn said. “I could see Mandalay Bay. Nothing out of the ordinary jumped out. No activity. No lights."

Quinn said a little bit later they went down to the strip and were a few blocks from the music festival, when news of the shooting began to trickle in.

“All of a sudden we heard lots of screaming, lots of activity,” Quinn said. “My husband had said someone had yelled there was a bomb and immediately there were droves of people just coming down the street."

Quinn, who is a pediatric nurse at Connecticut Children's Medical Center, said without hesitation, she jumped in to help. Quinn offered her medical training and expertise to the staff at Sunrise Medical Center.

“I know my license maybe wouldn't be able to cover me,” Quinn said. “I thought maybe I could help them turnover equipment or whatever that they needed to do in the department, but they really, really had it together."

Quinn said she and her husband did the next best thing and delivered food to the medical staff and water to news crews. It was a gesture of kindness on behalf of Connecticut.

“I work at CCMC and I wanted to extend, on their behalf, some kind of professionalism that I could offer,” Quinn said.

