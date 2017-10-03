Aetna, Hartford HealthCare reach deal

Aetna and Hartford Healthcare have reached a deal.

The two companies' current agreement was set to expire in three months.

However, both announced on Tuesday that they reached a new three-year network agreement.

“We are extraordinarily happy to have a partner who shares our values and our vision,” said Jeffery Flaks, president and chief operating officer for Hartford HealthCare. “Hartford HealthCare is committed to providing high-quality, affordable care. This agreement represents a relationship to support that work.”

The agreement is effective on Jan. 1, 2018.

The new contract includes all Aetna members in commercial, employer-based healthcare and Aetna Medicare Advantage plans.

Hospitals included in the deal are Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut, MidState Medical Center, Backus Hospital and Windham Hospital. The contract also includes numerous Hartford HealthCare programs and services.

“Our ability to come together with Aetna and agree on this contract a full three months before the existing agreement’s expiration date eliminates confusion and unnecessary disruption for our patients, providers and the communities we serve,” said Dr. James Cardon, executive vice president and chief clinical integration officer for Hartford HealthCare. “This agreement with Aetna is good news for patients, employers and healthcare providers.”

Aetna said the agreement eliminates potential disruption for patients.

"[Tuesday’s] announcement also provides an opportunity to remind Medicare beneficiaries that it is critical to choose a Medicare Advantage plan that includes their providers when participating in the Annual Election Period that begins Oct. 15,” said Mark Santos, president of Aetna’s New England market.

The announcement comes after Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Hartford Healthcare failed to reach a deal.

