Police say man approached girl at bus stop in Westport

Police in Westport are looking for a man who approached a girl at the bus stop on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Breezy Knoll.

The girl said the man, believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, had walked up and down Clinton Avenue and then got into a green Jeep Grand Cherokee.

He had brown hair with a bald spot.

The man reportedly asked the girl twice if she wanted to see a cute dog in the back of his car.

The girl then immediately ran home and told her parents.

Anyone with information should contact Westport police at 203-341-6080.

