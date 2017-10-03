No injuries reported in Willimantic school bus crash

A school bus was involved in a crash in Willimantic on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported a little after 3 p.m. in the area of Ash and Jackson streets.

The bus involved came from a middle school.

There were 15 students on the bus at the time of the crash and none of them reported any injuries to police. After the crash, they were transferred to another bus.

School officials said bus and car sideswiped each other. No citations were issued by police in the crash.

