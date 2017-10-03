Meriden fire chief reflects on 2 decades spent in Las Vegas

From the Sin City to the Silver City.

Meriden's fire chief spent more than 20 years working in Las Vegas, so watching the tragic mass shooting unfold hits close to home.

Meriden Fire Chief Ken Morgan still has ties to Las Vegas, as his daughter lives out there, as do many former co-workers who spent Sunday night responding to the horrific call.

"One of my best friends is the fire chief there in Clark County and I have had contact with him a couple of times. He was very busy the first day, shot me a quick email saying things are not good, it’s really bad,” said Chief Ken Morgan.

For him, those firefighters and paramedics that rushed towards the Las Vegas strip Sunday night and into a dangerous and deadly situation are family.

Morgan grew up in Nevada and before being named Meriden chief in 2013, he spent 24 years with the Clark County Fire Department.

"My first thought went out to the fact that's where I came from, that's the department I came from and knowing the guys and what they were going to go through,” Morgan said.

He said if he was still out there, as the deputy chief of operations, he would have been part of the incident command Sunday night.

“The scene, chaos in the beginning, is tremendous,” Morgan said.

His former co-workers went from that initial chaos to triaging and treating hundreds of patients.

While he says departments continuously train for scenarios like this, the sheer size of what happened Sunday makes it difficult to prepare for.

"When we train for things like this, we think of 100 casualties, maybe 50 casualties, we don't think of the scale that they're going to have to deal with 500 injured people and that overwhelms you,” Morgan said.

He added that as everything starts to settle down, one of the next steps will be making sure first responders get mental health care.

