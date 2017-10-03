CT travelers return from Las Vegas following mass shooting

The tragedy that unfolded in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, but it was also a day when Americans showed their compassion for one another.

Many who had been on vacation in Las Vegas over the weekend returned home on Tuesday.

A direct flight from Las Vegas landed around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and there were many long faces after what was intended to be a stress-free getaway.

Others were happy to see family and friends return home safe.

"Everyone in the city and all around Vegas is just stunned by the whole event, they're just stunned,” said George Kennedy, of Las Vegas.

"Well my friend started telling me what was going on and told me to stay away from the strip and I did obviously and then I went to bed and when I woke up I turned the news on and I saw all these things and I’m just happy I’m safe,” said Stefanie Devino, of Watertown.

Frank Lipinski had been staying at a hotel on the strip, had gone out, and saw the panic in the distance when he returned.

"Scary there and very somber and when I went back to the strip nobody was there at all it was like a ghost town,” he said.

One woman who Channel 3 spoke with was picking up her granddaughter at the airport on Tuesday. Her son and grandson are police officers in Las Vegas.

"It was a terrible thing. This man, I wish they could find out why he did this. It may not help any but he did do a lot didn't he,” said Shirly Lynn, of Otis, Mass.

It was a lot to think about on a five-hour flight back, and those leaving for Las Vegas said they aren't going to let events like this stop them.

