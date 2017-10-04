Wolcott couple hides under truck to dodge Vegas gunfire

Joe and Valeria Yankus of Wolcott were backstage at the Jason Aldean performance in Las Vegas when the shots rang out on Sunday. (WFSB)

A Connecticut couple flew to Las Vegas to celebrate 29 years of marriage and attended a concert they've been to in years past.

However, Joe and Valeria Yankus of Wolcott said they weren't prepared for what happened next: An eruption of gunfire that killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500 more.

"It was just a friendly affair. That's why everyone gets together," Valerie Yankus said.

"It was rapid fire, like [you] expect that at a concert when they set off the fireworks. They're in concession like that," Joe Yankus said.

Police said a shooter opened fire from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay on the Vegas strip Sunday night.

"We went out the back figuring that was the safe harbor for shelter and cover and [it] turns out, once we got into the back, there was no way out," Joe Yankus said.

The couple said they came across a semi-truck and hid underneath it.

"We got behind the tires. I shoved my wife down and was able to cover her with something but rapid fire wasn't stopping. [A] couple seconds later, it would start again. Now this is 10 minutes into it," Joe Yankus said.

The couple received media tickets to the concert, a show they have been to before, because they write a country music blog. They also were in town to celebrate their anniversary, and now they said they feel lucky to be alive.

"You pass by people and you're looking in disbelief, you don't know what to do to help them," Valerie Yankus said.

The couple had a few scrapes - but nothing too serious. They said Vegas is like their second home and that they'll be back.

"Las Vegas is a great place and it's just an unfortunate event that happened," Joe Yankus said.

