4 hurt in early morning Waterbury fire

Four people were injured in an overnight fire at a Waterbury home.

According to firefighters, they were called to the home on Mitchell Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

They said that while three people live there, four people had to be treated.

Two suffered burns. One, a 68-year-old woman, had to be flown to the Bridgeport Burn Unit in critical condition. The second is an 88-year-old man who was also transferred to Bridgeport.

Another victim, a 63-year-old woman, suffered smoke inhalation.

The fourth, a police officer, also suffered smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

No other details were released.

