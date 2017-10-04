Argument with tree worker leads to shots being fired in Oxford

Justin Andrew Leake was arrested for firing a gun after an argument with a tree service worker in Oxford. (State police)

A man faces charges for firing a gun following an argument with a tree service employee.

According to state police, Justin Andrew Leake, 23, of Oxford, became angry on Tuesday with 31-year-old Raymond Jiminez, a worker from the Lewis Tree Services.

Leake left his home after an argument while Jiminez continued his job.

After about 45 minutes, Leake returned and went into his home.

He went back outside with a pistol and fired several rounds into a tree.

He confessed, according to state police, to discharging the weapon while being angry with Jiminez.

Leake was charged with breach of peace, reckless endangerment and illegal discharge of a firearm.

He was given a court date of Oct. 13 in Derby Superior Court.

Jiminez was charged with breach of peace for his involvement in the argument.

He's also due in court on Oct. 13 in Derby.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.