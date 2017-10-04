Building on old Norwich Hospital property on fire

A fire was reported at a building on the old Norwich Hospital property on Wednesday morning (WFSB)

A building on the property of the old Norwich Hospital is reportedly on fire.

Norwich police confirmed the fire on the property off of Route 12, but did not provide specifics.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

