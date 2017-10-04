Plainfield area heroin investigation leads to 2 arrests

Randon X. Tinker was arrested following an investigation into the sale of heroin in Plainfield. (Plainfield police)

Two people were arrested following a drug crackdown effort in Plainfield.

Plainfield police said they arrested 27-year-old Randon X. Tinker and 47-year-old Tammy Breault on Tuesday.

Police said they executed two drug-related search and seizure warrants at a home on Perkins Street.

The investigation was into the sale of heroin in and around the Plainfield area.

Over the course of the warrant execution, police said Tinker was found to be in possession of prepackaged heroin meant for sale and drug-related paraphernalia.

He was charged with possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $10,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Danielson Superior Court on Oct .16.

Breault was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

She was charged with possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Plainfield police sought to remind people to report suspicious or drug-related activity to them by calling 860-564-0804 or their anonymous tip line at 860-564-7065.

