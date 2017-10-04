Fight locks down magnet school in Hartford

The Journalism & Media Academy Magnet School in Hartford. (WFSB photo)

A magnet school in Hartford was placed into lockdown mode on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the measure was initiated at the Journalism & Media Academy Magnet School on Tower Avenue because of a fight among students.

The incident was resolved and the lockdown was lifted.

The students involved have not been identified.

There's no word on whether or not anyone will face charges.

