CT officers go pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Connecticut police departments are doing their part in helping spread the word.

In Hamden, two police cruisers have turned pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The department posted a photo on Twitter, saying that the cruisers will be patrolling in pink for the month of October.

In Norwalk, officers have teamed up with the Norwalk Police Benevolent Association and the Norwalk Hospital Smilow Family Breast Health Center to bring the Pink Patch Project to the area.

During the month of October, members of the Norwalk Police Department will wear pink patches on their uniforms to help raise awareness.

They are also selling pink patches for $20 each to help raise funds for the Smilow Family Breast Health Center.?

