Watertown officer heads to Puerto Rico to assist in hurricane aftermath

A Watertown police officer is headed to Puerto Rico to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Watertown Police Officer Reynaldo Torres is being deployed through the American Red Cross and has already gone through the training necessary for the trip.

The police department took to Facebook saying Officer Torres “is a decorated officer and Field Training Officer. He is trained in emergency medical services and is fluent in Spanish.”

