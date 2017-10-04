Lawmakers call for ban on devices that modify rifles

Following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook, Connecticut lawmakers voted for some of the toughest gun laws in the country.

After the worst mass shooting in United States history, there is once again calls for tougher gun laws.

On Wednesday, Gov. Dannel Malloy joined members of the United States Congress wanting to ban bump stocks.

"I believe people and the legislature may seek to prohibit the sales of those in our state,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who was joined by Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, urged President Donald Trump and Congress to quickly act.

The bill comes on the heels on Sunday's mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip where 59 people were killed and more than 500 others were hurt.

Police said the shooter had a dozen modified semi-automatic weapons that were found in his room, which was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino and hotel.

They were modified with what are known as bump stocks.

The device was originally meant to help people with disabilities fire a gun. It's an attachment that mimics a fully automatic weapon by helping fire an entire large magazine in a matter of seconds.

"We will be introducing legislation in the coming days and weeks for background checks, a ban on semi-automatic weapons-high capacity magazines," Blumenthal said. "They were integral and essential to what happened in las vegas."

Bump stocks were approved by the federal government in 2010.

"Thoughts and prayers are not enough," Blumenthal said. "Mr. President, in Las Vegas today, I hope you will provide leadership and at the very least, back a bill that stop the killer accelerators like these bump stocks. This device has no purpose but to convert an already deadly weapon into a completely lethal carnage force multiplier."

Blumenthal went on to say that the latest shooting should be a wake-up call and a call to action to stop the sale of devices like bump stocks.

Channel 3 reached out to the Connecticut Citizen Defense League for a statement on Wednesday.

"While lawmakers try to figure out what they are going to do in the aftermath of all of this, we subscribe to the belief that inanimate objects do not cause mass murders," said Scott Wilson Sr., president, CCDL, Inc. "Mass casualty events occur when murderers use large vehicles, bombs or any number of means. One needs only to look to Europe or past events here as well. People bent on mass murder will always find a way to commit atrocities unfortunately. Our 2nd Amendment rights must be protected regardless of any legislative proposals considered by lawmakers."

There is a strong possibility lawmakers may take up banning bump stocks during the regular sessions, which starts in February. Banning these devices has not been proposed before.

