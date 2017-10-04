CT man's political Halloween display becomes talk of town

Matt Warshauer has been decorating his front yard for Halloween for years (WFSB)

Halloween is only a few weeks away and spooky displays are popping up all over the place.

But, for one man in West Hartford, the decorations on his front yard have only gotten more elaborate and political over the years.

"In a weird way, it's sort of become a West Hartford institution, which is kind of cool! People look forward to it,” said Matt Warshauer.

For as long as he has lived in his West Hartford home, he’s always put out decorations around Halloween.

"I’ve been doing Halloween for a long time, ever since I moved into the house 19 years ago, it's just progressively bigger and more detailed,” Warshauer said.

Last year, the political historian, who is also a professor at Central Connecticut State University, built what he called the "Trump Wall,” and it didn't take long for him to think up this year's display.

"I thought of this literally the day after the election when I thought wow, the American ship of state went horribly off course,” Warshauer said.

He constructed a massive ship, which he dubbed the 'USS Constitution,’ on his front yard on North Main Street.

It's made out of cardboard and it has a wood frame to support the structure.

He and his family, and their friends started working on it during the summer. It's then assembled in just one day at the beginning of October.

Steering the ship is a smoke-breathing figurine of President Donald Trump, reused from last year’s display, high above the ship, labeling him the 'Mad King.'

Fired FBI director James Comey is walking the plank, assisted by Russian sailors, and he's closely followed by a DACA student, waiting to be thrown off.

Over the years, he has incorporated different politicians from all parties including, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama and Sarah Palin.

Former President Abraham Lincoln is in a smaller boat, holding a sign that reads "what's become of my party?"

"The kids who come out and see it, they just see a pirate ship! And they love it! Especially when the school buses come by and you see every kids’ face plastered to the window like, that's just awesome,” Warshauer said.

He hopes his display sparks a conversation.

"There's always some people who don't like it, and there's a big debate going on the West Hartford Facebook page,” he said, adding that “everyone, for the most part, is positive about it and they know what I’m trying to do. I'm not trying to be nasty and mean, I’m trying to have a little bit of fun and get a message out there."

The display will stay up until the end of October.

"As I tell my students all the time, you do not have to agree with me and my job is not to force you to believe what I believe. But my job is to get you to seriously challenge your own views, think about what it is you believe, and at the end of the day you still believe the same thing, more power to you! That's what America has always been about,” Warshauer said.

