Bloomfield woman reported missing by her family

Police in Bloomfield are searching for a missing 56-year-old woman.

They said Elizabeth Rykhof was reported missing by her family who thought she moved somewhere local.

However, they said they don't know where Rykhof is currently living and they have not been able to contact her after she moved.

They said they are concerned.

Rykhof is described as being 5'6" tall, weighing 130 to 140 pounds and having blonde hair.

Anyone with information about Rykhof's location is asked to contact Bloomfield police at 860-242-5501 extension 0.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.