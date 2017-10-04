PD: Man accused of burglarizing several Wolcott businesses

Wolcott police have arrested a man allegedly linked to a series of commercial burglaries.

Police have investigated four separate commercial burglaries that happened at the end of July.

During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect was connected to other commercial burglaries that happened in other towns.

Police collaborated with officers from Waterbury, Naugatuck, and Thomaston and ultimately arrested 38-year-old Scott Rhault, of Waterbury.

He is facing numerous charges, including burglary, criminal mischief, and larceny. Police said he’s accused of burglarizing Party Plus, Shell Gas Station, Laurel Crest Liquor Store, and Mona Lisa Restaurant, all located in Wolcott.

He is currently being detained at the New Haven Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.