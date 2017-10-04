I-91 ramp in Hartford reopens after bike hit by car

A bicyclist was hit by a car in Hartford on Wednesday. (WFSB)

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near the entrance ramp to I-91 from the rotary near Bushnell Park.

The bike rider was identified as Felix Rivera, 54 of Hartford.

According to state police, a vehicle entered the Conlin-Whitehead Highway from Pulaski Circle to get onto I-91. He struck Rivera on a travel portion of the roadway.

Rivera was traveling east on the Colin-Whitehead Highway when it happened.

Rivera was transported to Hartford Hospital.

The entrance ramp was closed for a few hours but has since reopened.

Police said non-life threatening injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1000.

