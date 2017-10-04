Bloomfield Avenue in Hartford reopens following crash

Bloomfield Avenue in Hartford was closed due to a crash on Wednesday afternoon. (WFSB)

Bloomfield Avenue near the University of Hartford campus in Hartford was closed on Wednesday afternoon because of a crash.

Power lines came down after a car crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Bloomfield Avenue and Albany Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Police said Route 189, which is also known as Bloomfield Avenue, was closed in both directions near Route 44.

Rush hour Traffic Alert: Bloomfield Ave (RT 189) closed in both directions. Near RT 44. MVAx Car v Pole. Pole across road. Gonna be a while pic.twitter.com/BjLcV64uZB — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) October 4, 2017

As of just before 4 p.m., the road had reopened. To stay ahead of traffic delays, click here.

Bloomfield Ave is back open #ForNow Crews will be closing it periodically this evening until pole is repaired. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) October 4, 2017

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

