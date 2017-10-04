Bloomfield Avenue in Hartford reopens following crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Bloomfield Avenue in Hartford reopens following crash

Bloomfield Avenue in Hartford was closed due to a crash on Wednesday afternoon. (WFSB) Bloomfield Avenue in Hartford was closed due to a crash on Wednesday afternoon. (WFSB)
Bloomfield Avenue near the University of Hartford campus in Hartford was closed on Wednesday afternoon because of a crash.

Power lines came down after a car crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Bloomfield Avenue and Albany Avenue around 2:30 p.m. 

Police said Route 189, which is also known as Bloomfield Avenue, was closed in both directions near Route 44.

As of just before 4 p.m., the road had reopened. To stay ahead of traffic delays, click here

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

