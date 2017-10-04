Governor nominates 2 judges to serve on Supreme Court

Maria Araujo Kahn and Raheem Mullins were nominated to serve as justices on the CT Supreme Court (Gov. Dannel Malloy)

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has nominated two judges to serve on the state Supreme Court.

The Democratic governor announced Wednesday that his picks were Maria Araujo Kahn, of Cheshire, and Raheem Mullins, of Cromwell. They currently serve on the state Appellate Court, the state's second-highest court.

The 53-year-old Kahn would succeed Justice Carmen Espinosa, who took senior judge status in July. The 39-year-old Mullins would take the seat of Justice Dennis Eveleigh, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 on Monday. Both must be confirmed by the legislature.

If Kahn and Mullins are confirmed, Malloy would have successfully nominated five of the Supreme Court's seven justices.

Malloy on Wednesday also nominated Superior Court Judge William Bright Jr., of Columbia, to fill one of the vacancies on the Appellate Court.

