Missing woman located in wooded area in Suffield by K9 team

Police located a woman, who was "experiencing medical distress," in a wooded area of Suffield on Wednesday evening.

A 911 call was received around 4:40 p.m. from a 60-year-old woman, who said she was lost in a large wooded area located behind 900 South Grand St. Police said the unidentified woman was communicating via a cell phone, but she “was beginning to experience medical distress and difficulty breathing.”

Authorities started searching the area and located the woman’s vehicle near a body of water in the wooded area.

A team of K9 officers from the Enfield Police Department and Suffield officers and EMS used an off-road “gator-style” vehicle to search for the woman.

After 24 minutes, the woman was located by the K9 team. Police said the woman received “emergency medical care” and was moved from the wooded area.

She was taken to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries by the Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Association.

