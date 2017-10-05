Bristol bakery raises hundreds of dollars for breast cancer research

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and a bakery in Bristol teamed up with Bristol Hospital to help raise money to battle the disease.

The Harvest Bakery on Farmington Avenue ran an event until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Friday, Bristol Hospital told Channel 3 that the event raised $1,500.

A $5 donation to help women cover the cost of mammograms got customers a pink cupcake and a chance to sign a Volkswagen Bug.

Dr. Sai Varanasi of the Beekley Center at Bristol Hospital said for patients, early screenings, knowing their family background and prevention are important.

The event at the bakery benefited the Beekley Center at Bristol Hospital.

