People return to shooting scene to retrieve vehicles

Steve Charshafian said he thought his vehicle was hit by a bullet on Sunday night while he and others tried to flee from the mass shooting in Las Vegas. (WFSB)

Many people who were at Sunday night's country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip abandoned their cars and trucks as they tried to run for safety during the mass shooting.

One couple shared their sense of relief with Channel 3 after discovering most of their belongings in their car were still there.

Metro told Eyewitness News that they ran all of the license plates of cars in the nearby lots and put registered owners on a list. Those owners were able to pick up their vehicles.

Steve Charshafian said he picked up his vehicle after he ditched it in the lot.

"You hear a couple little pops, and we were looking around," Charshafian said.

He said he shielded his wife from it all.

"I put my wife on the floor got on top of her and when it quit a little bit, put her under the barricade and got away by our car," he said.

Charshafian said he helped a handful of others get to safety.

They all hopped in his Ford Edge, but were trapped at a dead end.

The vehicle was one of many trapped in the area.

The gunman unleashed bullets on a crowd of 22,000 fans from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino and hotel.

"It's bad. It was supposed to be a nice, it was nice, really everyone was getting along and all of this happened," Charshafian said.

Charshafian was emotional as he relived those moments.

When he picked up the vehicle, he and his wife noticed damaged to their back bumper.

"[It] sounded like a gunshot hit our car," he said.

They were finally able to get their belongings. They are now hoping to put all of this behind them.

"We are here with no money, my wallet is in there, we are totally freakin' broke, you can't get the car, can't do anything and [it] made the weekend worse than it was," Charshafian said.

The couple was not hurt.

