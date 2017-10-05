9-year-old New Milford boy found safe

Roy Bilbruck, 9, of New Milford, was last seen on Sept. 27, according to New Milford police. (State police)

New Milford police said the search for a 9-year-old boy has ended.

They said Roy Bilbruck was missing since Wednesday but was reunited with his family on Thursday morning.

State police issued a Silver Alert for him on Thursday. They originally reported an erroneous date of Sept. 27 as the day he went missing.

They correct the date to Wednesday after he was found.

Troopers described him as having brown hair and brown eyes.

They did not provide a height or weight description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Milford police at 860-355-3133.

