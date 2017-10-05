Branford man arrested for trying to kill his wife

Anthony Delucia was charged with trying to kill his wife, according to Branford police. (Branford police)

Neighbors in one shoreline town told Eyewitness News that they were stunned after an elderly man from Branford was arrested for attempting to kill his wife on Thursday morning.

Anthony Delucia, 81, was taken into custody after police said they received 911 calls from neighbors in the condo complex who reported a domestic dispute just after 5 a.m.

"It was probably quarter to 5 a.m. and I heard that screech, had no idea," John Frione, who lives just three units down from Delucia, said. "Thought I was dreaming, and then it was like oh my God."

Frione said he ran outside after hearing the screams.

"Tony was standing there, and she was laying on the ground," Frione said. "When I came out to see her, I said, 'Ann what happened?' She said, 'Tony tried to stab me.' She said 'he's got dementia,' and I was like, 'yeah, I know he has dementia.'"

When officers arrived, they found Delucia outside of the home struggling with his 74-year-old wife. He appeared to be trying to stab her with a kitchen knife.

One of the officers was able to subdue Delucia and take him into custody.

The victim suffered cuts on her hands, arms, neck and face. She was treated at the scene by paramedics and later transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation and treatment.

Delucia was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, second-degree assault on an elderly victim and second-degree breach of peace.

During his arraignment in New Haven Court on Wednesday morning, the bail commissioner told the judge, Delucia did have some difficulties answering questions.

"Sir, what that means is that you cannot have any communication with her, you can't talk to her, you can't write to her, you can't text her, okay. No communications," the judge said in court.

When police talked with him, Delucia allegedly told them he was trying to kill his wife and then commit suicide.

"He explained he was trying to spare her from being tortured by his or her daughter. Anthony explained that his mother was tortured by family members and he didn't want his wife to go through that experience. He was rambling on about several conspiracy theories," court documents stated.

Eyewitness News has learned Delucia has no prior convictions or a criminal record.

Delucia is being held on a $500,000 bond. He was also ordered to receive mental health attention and also to see if he is competent to stand trial.

