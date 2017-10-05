Man arrested for setting a camper on fire in South Windsor

Pierce Holcomb is accused of setting an acquaintance's camper on fire in South Windsor. (South Windsor police)

A man is accused of setting an acquaintance's camper on fire this past summer.

According to South Windsor police, 53-year-old Pierce Holcomb of Manchester was arrested on Wednesday after being located and interviewed by investigators.

Police said the incident happened in Aug. 2017 on Foster Road.

Neighbors reported seeing a vehicle leave the scene after the camper fire began.

The owner of the camper suspected that Holcomb was the person in that vehicle and the man responsible for the fire, police said.

After an arrest warrant was granted, Holcomb was arrested.

Police charged him with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.

He was released on a $75,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Oct. 12.

