Teen arrested following violent Groton home invasion

Police in the Town of Groton said they arrested a 16-year-old for a home invasion that happened on Wednesday.

The teen was one of two people who police said made off with gaming systems, cash and cellphones after a home invasion where the suspects were armed with a gun and a baseball bat.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody without incident and charged with home invasion, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and second-degree larceny.

He faced a judge in juvenile court on Friday.

Police said they responded to 91 Buddington Rd. on Wednesday just before 10 p.m. for the reported home invasion.

Two masked men reportedly entered a home, struck a female several times with the bat and kept the other occupants at bay with the gun.

Police said the men made off with various gaming systems, an unknown amount of cash and the phones. They left on foot.

The female victim was sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were described as having thin builds, wearing dark clothing and face masks.

One of the victims said the name "Alec" or "Alex" was overheard during the crime.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Groton Town Police Detective Division at 860-441-6712.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.