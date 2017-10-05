Task force meets to discuss Hartford Marathon security

The Eversource Hartford Marathon's safety task force met for the final time on Thursday. (WFSB)

With the Eversource Hartford Marathon a little more than a week away, its Safety and Security Task Force met for the final time on Thursday.

It said safety is the top priority for the Oct. 14 race, especially with an event that attracts thousands of athletes each year.

"It's Christmas Eve for goodness sakes!" said Beth Shluger, CEO and president, Hartford Marathon Foundation.

Shluger led the meeting on Thursday.

"This task force is made up of representatives of law enforcement, fire, medical, emergency management people in the region we're running in," she said. "We train, we talk, we prepare together and as you can see, it's a group that's gotten to know each other over the year."

The task force has met countless times over the past year.

Shluger said it will be monitoring what's going on from the Hartford Police Department's Crime Center.

Everyone involved has been given specific instructions on how to respond during an emergency.

"We're always trying to predict and prevent what could happen and mitigate from there," said Deputy Chief Brian Foley, Hartford police.

Above all, Foley said if anyone sees something on race day, say something and immediately report it.

"It's going to be a great event," he said. "We want everyone to come down and feel safe and they will be safe."

The Hartford Marathon Foundation has an emergency texting service in place.

People can text "marathon" to 84483 to receive notifications on their cell phones about event delays, cancellations or other emergencies.

For more information on the Eversource Hartford Marathon itself, head to its website here.

