Liberty Bank Surprise Squad helps cancer survivor honor caregiver

The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad honored Brittany of Winsted who cared for her grandparents during her grandmother's fight with breast cancer. (WFSB)

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in that spirit, the Liberty Bank and Channel 3 Surprise Squad received a note from a survivor seeking to do something to honor her caregiver.

Breast cancer survivor Linda Truskauskas of Winsted said she didn't think she was going to make it.

She said she credits her granddaughter Brittany with helping her and her husband get through the tough diagnosis and the rough road that followed.

"My granddaughter just like took over the household," Linda Truskauskas said. "She did dishes, she cleaned the house, did laundry, got up in the morning to make him breakfast, made him lunch [and] made supper."

Brittany was a 16-year-old sophomore in high school at the time.

"You don't see kids do that these days," said John Truskauskas. "I love her so much."

"She had her haircut after I had my hair cut," Linda Truskauskas said. "She had like 14 inches of her hair cut off and donated to cancer."

Jill Johnson, principal of the Explorations Charter School in Winsted, recalled how Brittany didn't let what was happening at home affect her performance at school.

"I know how hard she worked when Grandma Linda was sick, but she didn't miss a day of school," Johnson said.

Brittany just entered her junior year.

"We have amazing students, but Brittany just stands out," Johnson said. "She's incredible, she's hardworking, she's compassionate."

Those are qualities that make her grandparents beam with pride.

"I just wanted something special just for her, to let her know how much we love her and how important she is to us," Linda Truskauskas said.

The only issue was that the Truskauskas' were on a limited budget.

That's where the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad came into play.

It found out that Brittany was a big Channel 3 fan and a bookworm.

"And there's nobody that deserves this honor more," Johnson said.

"I watch you every morning," Brittany told the squad after it told her it was there for her.

Brittany said that not only was she surprised, but that her grandmother took the time to write to the squad.

The squad put together a little care basket.

It included her favorite genre of books and gift cards to nearby stores, the movies and of course, Barnes and Noble.

"I think her grandparents just gave her a really good foundation, and she appreciates everything that everybody does for her," Johnson said. "I think that's why she gave back."

