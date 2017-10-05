Mayor calls for South Windsor to come together after town council candidate makes controversial Vegas post

A woman running for town council in South Windsor is withdrawing from the race following a controversial social media post about the Las Vegas shooting.

Ritu Goel has withdrawn from the race for South Windsor Town Council. Her withdrawal comes after she received backlash from a Facebook post about the Sunday's shooting and gun owners.

"Prayers for Las Vegas. People who are in favor of guns should have been on that strip,” Goel, who was a first-time Democratic candidate, wrote on her Facebook page.

On Wednesday, Goel released a statement after receiving backlash.

“For the safety of my family I am withdrawing my candidacy for town council. I will also step down from the South Windsor Alliance for Progress because I do not want to jeopardize their great work. I am afraid for the safety of my kids, my husband and my mom who is just visiting. I have lived here for 23 years, and that beautiful life has been threatened. My professional life is at stake. Last night I went to the police station accompanied by some fellow Democrats, to ask for police protection.

While outspoken on Facebook, Goel did not return calls or emails on Tuesday from Channel 3. Eyewitness News also stopped by her home but she never came to the door.

On Thursday, Mayor Carolyn Mirek said she cares for all South Windsor residents.

"As such, I call on our town to demonstrate our sound spirit of inclusiveness and our strength to overcome adversity, forgive, and move forward. There is no room for hate spewed by anyone, especially by people seeking leadership roles in our beautiful town," Mirek said in a letter to residents on Thursday.

Mirek also commented on Goel's comments.

The best course of action for a person to take after making a mistake is to apologize unconditionally which is what aspiring leaders like Ms. Gael should have done," Mirek said. "As the Mayor, I would like everyone in town to rise above and unite because the unity of all of our town residents comes above any one person's self-interest. I have worked long and hard to keep South Windsor a great town with strong schools, strong public safety, strong economic growth, and strong values that benefit us all as one community."

The chair of the Republican town committee is planning a rally for unity to be held soon in South Windsor. It is unclear when the rally will be held in town.

"The town needs to come together- what's done is done. Those are her words and hers alone. Let's continue to celebrate the wonderful and diverse town that we all know South Windsor is," Mirek said.

Goel was a real estate agent with Dzen Realty, but according to the company's Facebook, as of Tuesday, she is no longer associated with them.

“The views regarding the recent horrible events in Las Vegas, by an independent contractor who has provided services to Dzen Realty do not express the views of nor are supported by Dzen Realty," the post said.

