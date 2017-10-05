Retired Hartford officer sentenced after assault - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Retired Hartford officer sentenced after assault

Posted: Updated:
By WFSB Staff
Now retired officer subject to Hartford police excessive force investigation (WFSB file photo) Now retired officer subject to Hartford police excessive force investigation (WFSB file photo)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A retired Hartford police officer caught on camera kicking a suspect was sentenced on Wednesday.

Sgt. Sean Spell plead no contest to charges of assault for his use of force against a man following a police pursuit.

Spell was sentenced on Wednesday to one year in prison, but he won't be spending any time behind bars. Instead, Spell was given two years’ probation and 25 hours of community service.

Officials said Spell kicked the man in the head after the pursuit had ended last year.

He has since retired from the force.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.