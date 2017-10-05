Retired Hartford officer sentenced after assault

Hartford Police said two men have been arrested in a car chase that injured two officers Saturday night.

Hartford Police said two men have been arrested in a car chase that injured two officers Saturday night.

Ricardo Perez was charged with reckless driving and assault of officers. (Hartford PD)

Ricardo Perez was charged with reckless driving and assault of officers. (Hartford PD)

Two arrested after Hartford car chase that injured officers

Two arrested after Hartford car chase that injured officers

An investigation is underway after a West Hartford police cruiser camera appears to show an officer kicking or stomping on an arrestee after that person was handcuffed recently.

An investigation is underway after a West Hartford police cruiser camera appears to show an officer kicking or stomping on an arrestee after that person was handcuffed recently.

Ricardo Perez was charged with reckless driving and assault of officers. (Hartford PD)

Ricardo Perez was charged with reckless driving and assault of officers. (Hartford PD)

A former Hartford police officer involved in an excessive force investigation is facing charges.

A former Hartford police officer involved in an excessive force investigation is facing charges.

An officer seen in dash cam video kicking a stolen vehicle suspect faces charges.

An officer seen in dash cam video kicking a stolen vehicle suspect faces charges.

A retired Connecticut police sergeant charged with kicking a handcuffed man in the head has been arraigned on misdemeanor assault and breach of peace charges.

A retired Connecticut police sergeant charged with kicking a handcuffed man in the head has been arraigned on misdemeanor assault and breach of peace charges.

A retired Hartford police officer caught on camera kicking a suspect was sentenced on Wednesday.

Sgt. Sean Spell plead no contest to charges of assault for his use of force against a man following a police pursuit.

Spell was sentenced on Wednesday to one year in prison, but he won't be spending any time behind bars. Instead, Spell was given two years’ probation and 25 hours of community service.

Officials said Spell kicked the man in the head after the pursuit had ended last year.

He has since retired from the force.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.