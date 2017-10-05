CT Citizens Defense League comments on bump stocks

Three senators, including two from Connecticut, announced bill to close a loophole that allows gun sales to proceed if a background check is not completed after 72 hours.

Eyewitness News spoke with the Connecticut Citizens Defense League to get their reaction to these developments. (WFSB)

Bump stock, which is the device that was used to accelerate the violence in the mass murder in Las Vegas, has come under scrutiny throughout the United States including in Connecticut.

The National Rifle Association is calling on the federal government to review whether the device complies with the law and should be subject to further review.

A Bump stock is a device that can be attached to a weapon, essentially turning it into an automatic one.

“Bump fire stocks as they're known as have been reviewed before in the past and have been given the thumbs up under the Obama administration,” CCDL President Scott Wilson said.

Bump stocks are about to be reviewed again, at the request of not only some lawmakers, but the NRA.

Wilson argues the bump stock, even if outlawed, is easy to manufacture at home.

“It's not surprising that they would review it and I think it's virtually unavoidable at this point,” Wilson said.

The tragedy in Las Vegas has put gun law reform back in the spotlight. Since Monday, Connecticut's Congressional Delegation has re-energized efforts for tougher laws on background checks, bans on the bump stocks and bans on assault rifles and high capacity magazines.

“It provides an opening for people who are struck with horror at this unspeakable tragedy in Las Vegas to do something that might have prevented it,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said.

Eyewitness News wanted to know what CCDL is willing to discuss on each of these topics that arise every time there is a mass shooting.

Eyewitness News asked Wilson what solution the CCDL is bringing to the table.

“Sometimes there are no solutions,” Wilson said. “A mass murderer is going to find ways to kill people, no matter what. It's the hard truth, it's what we face.”

Eyewitness News asked if we just have to accept that reality.

“I think people should always be aware of their surroundings where they go, but at the end of the day, if someone wants to kill someone, they'll find a way to do it,” Wilson said. “I really don't know what the answer to that is as a free society, I just don't think banning objects or inanimate objects is the solution there.”

The CCDL went on to say they want everyone to know that tragedies such as the one in Las Vegas do have a strong impact on its members.

After hearing from many who are grieving, they said a moment of silence will be held at their next meeting in Middletown on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the White House has also commented, saying it welcomes the conversation.

