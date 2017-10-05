Life Star called to crash in Coventry

The Life Star medical helicopter was called to a crash in Coventry on Wednesday evening.

A motor vehicle crashed into a tree on Grant Hill Road near the intersection of North School Road around 5:30 p.m.

There were reports that people were trapped in the vehicle.

There was no word on the seriousness of the injuries, but Life Star will be the grammar school field to assist with transporting patients.

COVENTRY CT: #NorthCoventryFire & #CoventryFire are responding to Grant Hill Rd area of North School Rd for a MVA vs tree @LIFESTAR_CT rqstd pic.twitter.com/KxpzapQJTj — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) October 5, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

