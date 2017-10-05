PD: NY man 'solicited pornographic material' from child in CT

Dylan Quinn was arrested after police said he contacted a child in Stratford and solicited pornographic material. (Stratford Police Department)

A New York man was arrested after police said he contacted a child in Stratford and solicited pornographic material.

Police charged 25-year-old Dylan Quinn, of Garrison New York , with use of a computer to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The arrest of Quinn comes after an investigation started in May of 2017. Police said they were "possible child pornography activity" in Stratford.

The investigation was completed on Sept. 27 and Quinn was arrested on Wednesday.

Quinn was released on a $50,000 bond.

