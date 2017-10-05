Court: Man must share trust fund with adults adopted by dad

A Connecticut man who alleged his father was angry with him and adopted two adults to reduce his inheritance has lost a legal fight to have himself declared the sole beneficiary of a $1.5 million trust fund.

The Connecticut Appellate Court on Thursday ruled that David Eder, of New Haven, must share the proceeds of the trust fund with his father's adopted children.

Eder said he and his father, John Eder, of Provincetown, Massachusetts, had a falling out over finances in 2009 and John Eder adopted the two adult sons of his former girlfriend to reduce David Eder's share of the trust proceeds. John Eder denies the allegation.

The adoptions came a year before the trust was to expire and the funds were to go solely to David Eder.

