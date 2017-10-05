Norwich vigil honors victims of Las Vegas shooting

The violence in Las Vegas has people in Connecticut looking for hope. On Thursday, people in Norwich held a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting.

A few dozen people came to the David Ruggles Freedom Courtyard at Norwich City Hall as a show of strength and unity. Unfortunately, they said their gathering for the same reason too often.

“We're living in some tough times and don't know what to do,” Stephanie Guess, of Groton, said.

“It's important to show that people care about what happened even though it's miles and miles away from us,” Elizabeth LaRose, of Ledyard, said.

Religious and community leaders welcomed everyone as they all try to make sense of something that seems so senseless.

“Some of the darkness that we see around the world with all the death and violence, Nothing dispels darkness better than light,” Rev. Gregory Perry from Greenville Congregational church said.

Among the light, there were calls to action.

“We have to act,” Dianne Daniels said. “We cannot wait.”

But, religious said they also need belief.

“What happens to one of us, where ever we might be, effects all of us,” Perry said.

“We need to be mindful of what these people went through and we need to support them somehow,” LaRose said.

Many said they simply hope for a greater awareness of the greater good.

“There is compassion. There is love. There is hope in this world,” Guess said. “Not everything is hopeless though it may look that way.”

Several people who spoke said it is our duty as a society to come together and denounce these acts of violence. The parting message in Norwich on Thursday night was don't leave without giving someone a hug and getting one yourself.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.