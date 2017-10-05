Police searching for person responsible for shooting on I-95 in Milford

State police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 95 in Milford on Thursday night. (WFSB file photo)

Connecticut State Police are investigating at "road-rage" shooting on Interstate 95 in Milford on Thursday evening.

Police said the shooting took place on the southbound side of I-95 on the off-ramp for Exit 36 around 5:15 p.m. An unknown person fired a handgun that hit another vehicle traveling in that area.

Police added that this incident "may have originated anywhere between I-95 southbound exit 41 to 36."

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Connecticut State Police at 203-696-2500, email Christopher.costella@ct.gov or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.

