East Hampton man killed in late night crash

A man died after a motor vehicle crash in Marlborough on Thursday evening.

State police identified the victim as 22-year-old Jonathan Thomassian of East Hampton.

Thomassian's car crashed in the 100 block of Saner Road just north of Dickenson Road around 10:15 p.m.

Troopers said his vehicle left the road, hit a rock, a mailbox and a couple of trees before it stopped.

The Life Star medical helicopter was initially called to the crash but canceled after the crash was determined to be fatal.

No one else was in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

