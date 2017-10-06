Fire destroys multi-family home in Griswold

Firefighters fought a fire at a multi-family home in Main Street in Jewett City. (iWitness)

Firefighters in Griswold knocked down a house fire early Friday morning, but not before it destroyed the building.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out at 131 Main St. shortly after 5 a.m.

"It's a tragedy!" said David Church, an eyewitness. "These people lost everything!"

The home is a multi-family home. It was still standing but was badly damaged.

One person was inside and was able to safely make it outside.

"I'm glad everyone was safe, but it's insane what happened," said Sarah Jarvis, an eyewitness.

Jarvis said she was sound asleep when she heard a loud banging on her front door.

"I'm normally a heavy sleeper, so I was like 'what is that?'" Jarvis said.

She said she could see a bright orange glow through the blinds of her bedroom window.

"I got up, I opened my mom's door, I was like 'the house next door is on fire!'" she said. "We need to get outside right now!"

When firefighters arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames.

"It was just saving everything around it at that point, and making sure everyone was safe and out of the way," said Chief Louis Demicco, Jewett City Fire Department.

Demicco said no one was hurt.

Many people who lived nearby watched as crews from different departments got the fire under control.

"I could feel the heat from how hot it was, from two, three houses down," said Michael Canestrari. "You could just feel the heat."

Surrounding homes sustained damage as well. Siding melted off of a neighboring home and glass broke on the windows of another.

The property owner told Channel three that the home was redone in the early 2000s and has been rented to the same people these past few years.

The community said it wants to help with the rebuild.

"This coming week, I'm going to make sure I come down and try and find out who they were to help them out [with] a meal, anything," said Debbie Sistare, an eyewitness.

Officials said North Main Street was closed due to fire operations.

The local fire marshal was on the scene and a request was made for the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

They'll work to determine a cause.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.