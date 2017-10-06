Meriden police investigate reports of shots being fired - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Meriden police investigate reports of shots being fired

Police in Meriden said they are investigating a report of shots being fired in one neighborhood.

They said they incident happened on Sherman Avenue around 1 a.m. on Friday.

The scene has since cleared.

No victim was found and no arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Meriden Police Department.

